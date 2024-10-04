Transfer Tuesdays Are Back at Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is excited to announce that Transfer Tuesdays have resumed! This is your chance to meet with College and University partners who can help guide your transfer journey. Make sure to check out the full schedule of events to see which schools will be on campus and when.

National Transfer Student Week: Oct 21-25

Mark your calendars for Mon, Oct. 21 through Fri, Oct. 25! Central Piedmont is hosting a variety of events during National Transfer Student Week to help you navigate the transfer process. Whether you’re looking to transfer after finishing your program or just want to learn more about your options, these events are designed to help you succeed.

Fall Transfer Fair: Tues, Oct 22

One of the highlights of National Transfer Student Week is the annual Fall Transfer Fair. Here are the details:

Date: Tues, Oct 22

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center 1st floor lobby

At the fair, you’ll have the chance to connect with representatives from various colleges and universities, learn about admissions requirements, academic programs, student life, and more. This is a fantastic opportunity to get all the information you need to make your transfer process smooth and successful.

