Central Piedmont Graduation Committee Accepting Student Speaker Nominations

Central Piedmont’s Graduation Committee is now accepting nominations for student graduates to serve as the student speaker at the December 2024 commencement! This is an amazing opportunity to share your story and represent your fellow graduates at this special event.

Nomination Deadline: October 23

Interviews and Selection: Concludes by November 8

Eligibility:

Open to students graduating in Summer 2024 and Fall 2024

Students selected for an interview will need to prepare a brief written reflection on their college experience.

The chosen speaker will receive guidance, rehearsal, and support to prepare their remarks for the big day!

Submit your nomination: Use the student speaker nomination form.

For any questions, contact Katrina Johnson at Katrina.Johnson@cpcc.edu.

Looking for Inspiration? Check out the remarks from May 2024 commencement speaker, N’dianor Gbandala.

MORE >>>