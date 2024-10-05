Charlotte Alumna And Lead NASCAR Engineer Nominated For Motorsports Award

Sydney Prince ’22 is a nominee for the 2024 Women in Motorsports North America SHEro Award.

Prince, 24, is the newly promoted lead engineer on the NASCAR Cup Series No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE entry, driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner of LEGACY M.C., Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. and AdventHealth teamed to nominate Prince for the SHEro Award.

“No one is more deserving of this award than Sydney,” said Johnson. “I’m proud we could honor her in this fashion and to join with AdventHealth and WIMNA to make it a reality for Sydney. She is hard-working, and we look forward to watching Sydney grow even more in her role within the CLUB. She is an extremely valuable member of the CLUB both at the track and in the shop as her contribution is integral to our performance.”

Prince, after learning of the nomination, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be an engineer in racing and “to have people around me who believe in me and push me to my fullest potential. I hope that this spotlight is a sign to the current and future generation of women in motorsports that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.”

A racer growing up, Prince knew early on she wanted a career in the sport. Throughout high school, she raced sprint cars. After taking an engineering class in high school, Prince realized that she could work in motorsports by combining her newfound love of mechanical work with her passion for racing. Her search for colleges with exceptional mechanical engineering programs led her to UNC Charlotte.

While an undergraduate student in the William Lee States College of Engineering, Prince was a member of the Formula SAE team that took its student-designed and built race car to Michigan International Speedway in May 2022.

Prince is now eligible to be nominated for a national SHEro award, which will be presented in Indianapolis later this year at the Women with Drive Summit IV. The WIMNA SHEro Award highlights outstanding women who have demonstrated effort and results contributing to advancing motorsports.

