Charlotte Earns 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award—Again

UNC Charlotte has received the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Charlotte will be featured, along with 113 other recipients, in the November/December 2024 issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine. This is the third consecutive year the University has been named a HEED Award recipient.

According to Insight Into Diversity Publisher Lenore Pearlstein, HEED award winners are selected based on a comprehensive application process based on initiatives during the 2023-24 academic year.



Charlotte is nationally ranked for providing the resources and tools to help students of all backgrounds, including those who are first-generation or from underserved communities, have access to a quality, affordable college degree.

Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked Charlotte No. 62 in the nation for “Top Performers for Social Mobility,” up 10 spots from the previous year. U.S. News also ranked Charlotte as one of the nation’s best values for students receiving need-based financial aid.

