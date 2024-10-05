Charlotte To Host 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

After a stellar showing during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Charlotte, alongside the Atlantic Coast Conference, has again been selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2027 tournament, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.



“We are elated to partner with our friends at the Atlantic Coast Conference to co-host the 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First and Second Rounds,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Charlotte is a city that loves college basketball, and we look forward to another spectacular event in Spectrum Center.”

“We are thrilled the NCAA has awarded the ACC, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and Spectrum Center the 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are looking forward to this collaboration. Since our relocation to Uptown Charlotte in 2023, we have worked tirelessly to develop our relationships throughout the Queen City, including the upcoming ACC Men’s Basketball Tournaments in 2025, 2026 and 2028, the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2027, and a number of baseball, lacrosse and golf championships. This event provides another opportunity for fans to visit our vibrant community and experience all it has to offer.”

This will be the sixth time that Spectrum Center has been a site for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2024, the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament were played at Spectrum Center.

In 2008, the NCAA East Regional took place at Spectrum Center.



“We’re thrilled the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the ACC have been selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2027 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations Shelly Cayette-Weston. “Spectrum Center is the ideal venue for this tournament given the passion fans in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas have for the game of basketball. Hosting March Madness is an honor, and we look forward to welcoming fans to the completely renovated Spectrum Center. This is a big win for our city and provides another tremendous opportunity for Charlotte and our community to shine in the national spotlight.”

This will be the 25th time that the city of Charlotte has been a site for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 1994, when the 49ers partnered with the city to host the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four at the Charlotte Coliseum.

