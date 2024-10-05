Central Piedmont Community College will host the NCAIE Global Leadership and International Engagement Student Conference. This conference is for any North Carolina college student passionate about working across cultures and developing a global mindset.

Conference Theme: “Building Bridges in Times of Uncertainty”

Date: Saturday, October 26

Location: Central Campus. Parr Center

Conference Highlights:

Network with fellow students and establish new relationships

Attend sessions led by North Carolina students focused on global leadership and exchange

Participate in a service-learning project to create “reverse swag bags” of school supplies for immigrant children served by International House of Charlotte

Central Piedmont students Áine Grady and Mae Wadsworth are leaders on the conference’s state-wide Student Leadership Team, representing our school with pride!

Register by October 11 (Registration includes lunch and dinner)

Need help with registration fees? Students can request scholarship assistance for free registration by contacting The Center for Global Engagement at global.learning@cpcc.edu or call 704-330-6167.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to connect with students across North Carolina and engage in global leadership.

MORE >>>