UNC Chapel Hill Athlete Named To Freshman All-America Team

University of North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt has been named to the D1Baseball.com Freshman All-America First Team, it was announced by the organization on Friday. His fifth freshman All-America accolade as he was also named to squads by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game, Honeycutt joins Aaron Sabato as the only Tar Heels to be lauded with the honor by five publications.

