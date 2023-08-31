UNC Chapel Hill Paper Front Page Goes Viral

The Daily Tar Heel, the independent paper that serves UNC Chapel Hill, dedicated its Wednesday front page to a collage of text messages sent by students during the campus shooter alert. A graduate student fatally shot a faculty member on Monday. The incident shut down the university, cancelling classes and suspending some operations the following day.

The image of the front page was posted on X and went viral.

Caitlyn Yaede, the managing editor of the paper’s print edition, said “I shed many tears while typing up these heart-wrenching text messages sent and received by UNC students yesterday. Our campus was on lockdown for more than three hours. Beyond proud of this cover and the team behind it.”