Charlotte Defensive End Signed By Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charlotte 49ers defensive end Markees Watts, the program’s all-time sacks leader, has made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-man roster.

Watts, who was signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, played in a school-record 54 games in his five-year career with the Charlotte 49ers, making 38 starts. He was named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA three times. Watts completed his career with that school-record 21.5 sacks and 31.0 TFL. He joins fellow NFL stars Alex Highsmith (Steelers) and Larry Ogunjobi (Steelers) as the only 49ers with double-digit career sacks. He also ranks third all-time in career TFL, trailing only Highsmith and Ogunjobi.

