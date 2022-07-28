UNC-Chapel Hill Research Funding Breaks Record

Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill continues to grow, bringing in more than $1.2 billion in funding awards during the 2022 fiscal year. This is the third year in a row that research awards have topped $1 billion, facilitating research projects and experiments for external sponsors like federal agencies, industry partners, and nonprofit organizations.

“Carolina’s commitment to collaboration allows our researchers to work alongside one another to address local, regional, and global issues,” says Interim Vice Chancellor for Research Penny Gordon-Larsen. “Our expertise in a broad range of health, behavioral, social, and environmental sciences make our research attractive to many external funding agencies, while the benefits of that research directly improve the lives of North Carolinians. The record-breaking award total this year is a testament to the dedication of our students, postdoctoral scholars, and faculty researchers, as well as our staff and administrators who provide critical support for our research enterprise.”

