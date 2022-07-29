UNC Charlotte Convocation On August 17th

This year’s University Convocation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the Popp Martin Student Union, Multipurpose Room. The program also will be streamed live at livestream.charlotte.edu.

University Convocation is a time for faculty and staff to celebrate the start of a new academic year and learn about key priorities and initiatives for the University. Speakers will include Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Provost Joan Lorden and faculty, staff and student body presidents.

