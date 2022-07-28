Queens University Charlotte’s Values Land Alumnus In The NFL

How does a graduate from a university without football land a prominent job with a team in the National Football League? Peter Engler ’20 says it was his diverse liberal arts education coupled with the connections and values he gained from Queens University of Charlotte that unlocked his dream job offer. Just two years after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in sports management, Engler has earned a position as a football research assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

“I always knew that I wanted to work in the NFL, so I got a lot of questions when I chose Queens,” Engler said. “For me, Queens was a spot where I could develop myself into the professional that I wanted to be while taking as many internships and opportunities as possible with the many sports teams of Charlotte.”

