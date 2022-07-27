UNC Charlotte Accepting Applications For STEM Pre-College

The UNC Charlotte STEM Pre-College Program is accepting applications for fall 2022 from middle and high school students with an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The program’s goal is to increase the numbers of underrepresented students who pursue STEM major and careers.

Enrichment activities are hold on and off campus of UNC Charlotte. They include a Saturday Academy during the academic year, an annual Summer Scholars program in June and July, research experiences and in-person or virtual interactions with STEM professionals.

The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 30.

