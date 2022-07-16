UNC Charlotte Campus Living Space Full—Housing Not Guaranteed

High demand and a lack of cancellations that are typically seen at this point in the summer are the reasons why some students who were promised campus living arrangements will likely not be assigned space prior to the fall semester, according to Housing and Residence Life at UNC Charlotte. University officials report that accommodations for over 400 students are still outstanding. Arrangements are being negotiated with off-campus communities.

Disgruntled students are taking their complaints to social media and some vowing to “take their business elsewhere.” Parents of entering freshmen are venting their disappointments. Many are scrambling for alternatives.

Housing and Residence Life is extending the period to cancel housing contracts for those who want to move elsewhere without financial obligations to Friday, July 29, 2022.

There is limited space available for sorority members (in Greek Village) and other special groups: contact housing directly for access to the housing application by calling 704-687-7501 or emailing hrlmailbox@uncc.edu.