JCSU Alumnus Leaves Wall Street For A 24 Hour Laundry Empire

Marc Fuller ’04 left Johnson C. Smith University with a finance and banking degree and set his sights on Wall Street. After spending time as an analyst, Fuller realized that office politics and long hours behind a desk weren’t going to work for him. “I always knew I wanted to move back to Charlotte. Before I moved back, I bought a laundromat and rented an apartment, sight unseen,” he said.

As Fuller opened his business, he decided to offer a last wash at 8 p.m., but noticed that people were still coming in to use the machines after closing hours. He took another gamble and left for the night, leaving the doors open to anyone who might need a late-night wash. “The next day, it was a mess. But I checked my cameras and it was busy overnight,” he said. “People would just be getting off of work or going into work and needed to wash their clothes. I saw a big need for it and opened as a 24-hour laundromat after that.”

