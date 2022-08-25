UNC Charlotte Coach Inducted Into North Carolina Tennis Hall Of Fame

Retired Charlotte 49ers men’s tennis coach Jim Boykin was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame. Boykin, who came to the Queen City in 1993, amassed 200 career victories, before stepping away from the program following the 2010 dual match season.

During his time at Charlotte, Boykin helped change the Charlotte men’s tennis program. In 17 years, he helped fundraise and begin the construction of the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex — the Niners current home for both men’s and women’s tennis — marking Charlotte’s first full functioning on-campus tennis facility featuring 12 playing courts, coaching offices, a training room and two locker rooms for both 49ers programs.

MORE …