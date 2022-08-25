UNC Charlotte Urban Institute Hosts Online Forum On Charlotte’s Housing Trends
The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute will host an online forum featuring experts on housing trends, gentrification and displacement in Charlotte. Moderating the event will be Dr. Aaron Houck, Director of Regional Policy for the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute—with a panel of experts which include Ismaail Qaiyim, local lawyer and housing advocate and Dr. Kendra Jason, a Gambrell Faculty Fellow and UNC Charlotte associate professor of Sociology.