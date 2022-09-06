UNC Charlotte Experience Prepares Scholar To Succeed

As a recipient of a DeJoy-Woś Family Foundation Scholarship, Elizabeth Smith spent her summer in Washington, D.C., taking classes and interning at the American Legion, as part of the Fund for American Studies.

She was one of nine scholarship recipients, hailing from colleges and universities in North Carolina and Estonia that received full tuition and housing to attend the program. Smith, a first-generation college student, took an economics class and a public policy class at George Mason University.

“UNC Charlotte educated me on the process of integral research. You have to know the facts without opinion, and my research practice at the University prepared me to do that,” Smith said.

MORE …