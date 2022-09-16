UNC Charlotte German Campus Week Focusing On Holocaust

The Department of Languages and Culture Studies, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Washington, D.C., is co-sponsoring a series of movie screenings, talks and discussions investigating Holocaust crimes through the lens of history, arts and ethics.

Scheduled events will center on the German TV docudrama “The Conference,” which aired earlier this year; it shows a reenactment of the real Wannsee Conference held Jan. 20, 1942, which resulted in the so-called “Final Solution to the Jewish Question.” Kai-Uwe Werbeck, associate professor of German, will introduce the showing of the 2022 feature film “The Conference” at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Popp Martin Student Union Movie Theater; a question-and-answer session will follow.

