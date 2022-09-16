Queens University Charlotte Men’s Soccer Gets First Div I Win

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer team (1-4 overall, 0-1 ASUN) made history on Tuesday night defeating the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-5) by a final score of 3-0 for the program’s first win at the Division I level. Mario Goic had a career night scoring a pair of goals for the first time while Matheus Pereira set up the attack with a career-high two assists

“Today’s win was an amazing execution of our game plan,” said Coach Oliver Carias. “We created many opportunities to score and we ended up with three goals. Most importantly, we took pride in how we defended and we were able to get our first clean sheet. We limited them in chances created. It was a complete team effort!”

