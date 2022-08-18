UNC Charlotte Marriott Adorned With 49er Art

The shimmer of “49er Light,” an 8-x18-foot work of art, glistens in the lobby of the UNC Charlotte Marriott & Hotel Conference Center, catching the eye of visitors as they enter the main lobby from Robert D. Snyder Boulevard. Created by Assistant Professor of Architecture Rachel Dickey, it is one of 490 original works of art by 49er faculty, staff, alumni and students from the College of Arts + Architecture (COA+A) that are showcased throughout the hotel.

The collection adorns the walls of the hotel lobby and are located throughout the building’s many public and event spaces as well as within its 226 guest rooms.

“Guests will know UNC Charlotte better through this collection; it truly embodies what the institution stands for — opportunity and growth,” said Denise Joseph of NINE dot Arts, a nationally recognized, award-winning art consulting firm, who was the project’s curator. She worked closely with Lydia Thompson, chair of the Department of Art and Art History, to honor a narrative around not only Charlotte’s history but the University’s bright and vibrant future.

