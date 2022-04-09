UNC Charlotte Migration Research Offers Insight On Ukraine Refugee Crisis

Researchers with UNC Charlotte’s Migration Research Network (MRN) offer insights about the political, social and economic implications of the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Beth Whitaker, professor of political science and executive director of the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies; Heather Smith, professor of geography; and Lan Kolano, professor and chair of the Department of Middle, Secondary and K-12 Education, co-lead the network. Migration and diaspora studies is among Charlotte’s research areas of focus and distinction.

