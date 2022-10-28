UNC Charlotte Musicology Prof Presenting At The United Nations

Dr. James A. Grymes, professor of musicology, will present his research in a panel at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. The program, Music and the Holocaust: History, Memory and Justice will take place on November 10.

Grymes is the author of Violins of Hope: Violins of the Holocaust—Instruments of Hope and Liberation in Mankind’s Darkest Hour (Harper Perennial, 2014), which won a National Jewish Book Award and has inspired several other works, including Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s song cycle Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope.

MORE >>>