Davidson College Presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends. Miss Bennet continues the story only this time with the bookish middle sister, Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as the dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love!

November 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m.; November 6, 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barber Theatre

