The Tragedy Of Macbeth At Belmont Abbey Nov 10-20

Scotland is at the mercy of civil war and foreign invasion. The King’s most famous warrior, Macbeth, saves the throne through battle . . . but on his return journey he meets three witches.

They reveal the ambition that rages beneath Macbeth’s surface loyalty. His wife channels that ambition into an act so horrible it plunges Scotland into chaos. Shakespeare’s take upon the transition from the medieval to early modern periods of European history. Part of the Annual Shakespeare Series, presented by the Julienne Michel Shakespeare Fund.

Directed by Simon Donoghue.

The Haid Theatre, 100 Belmont-Mt. Holly Road, Belmont, NC 28012

