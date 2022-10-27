“Signal” By Lee Malerich At Central Piedmont Ross Gallery

Exhibition Dates: October 24 – December 8

Artist Lecture November 16 at 1 p.m.

Central Campus, Overcash Center, 2nd Floor, Tate Hall

1206 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Meet and Greet to follow in the Ross Gallery immediately after the lecture.

As an artist and art teacher, Malerich’s goal is to foster an environment where the art maker and the viewer can think outside of the box. Using reclaimed objects such as bookcases, instruments, and discarded furniture, Malerich finds numerous methods and compositions in each of her sculptures.

MORE >>>