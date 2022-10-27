SOA Lecture At UNC Charlotte Features Felix Heisel Nov 4

Felix Heisel is an architect and academic working towards the systematic redesign of the built environment as a material depot of endless use and reconfiguration. At Cornell University, he holds the position of Assistant Professor and acts as the Director of the Circular Construction LabOpens a Cornell link. He is a faculty fellow at the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability and a field member of Architecture as well as Systems Engineering. Heisel is a partner at 2hs architects and engineers in Germany, an office specialized in the development of circular prototypologies. He has received various awards for his work and published numerous books and articles.

November 4, 2022 – 12:30 PM at Boardman Auditorium.

