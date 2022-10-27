NSA Recognizes UNC Charlotte As A National Leader In Cybersecurity

UNC Charlotte, recognized for more than two decades as national leader in cybersecurity education and research, has been redesignated by the National Security Agency as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through the 2027-28 academic year.

Among the first U.S. universities – and the first in North Carolina – to earn CAE-CD designation in 2001 as well as the NSA’s citation for excellence in cybersecurity research in 2008, UNC Charlotte has continuously maintained NSA-credentialed status. The University’s prominence in cybersecurity has grown alongside its cybersecurity academic programs and research activity, which are contributing significantly to a safe and secure future for North Carolina and the United States.

“UNC Charlotte was known for expertise in cybersecurity before the word ‘cybersecurity’ had entered contemporary lexicon,” said Joan F. Lorden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, who accepted the redesignation on behalf of UNC Charlotte at the 2022 Southeast CAE-C Forum and Designation Ceremony held last week at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

