Gaston College Receives Program Grant From The US Department Of Education

Gaston College has received an Educational Opportunity Centers program grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The program provides counseling and information on college admissions to qualified adults who want to enter or continue a program of postsecondary education, and also advises participants on financial aid options, including basic financial planning skills. It is administered through the Federal TRiO Programs office.

“The caring and supportive TRiO-EOC staff at Gaston College are committed to turning your educational dreams into reality by helping remove barriers that often keep people from taking the next step in their educational journey,” said Dr. Jennifer Nichols, Vice President for Educational Partnerships. “Let us help you take that next step.”

