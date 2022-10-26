Queens University Apprentice Curates The Indigenous Voices of the Carolinas Exhibition

Astrid Bridgwood ’24, a Charlotte native with a deep appreciation for the local artistic and cultural scene, recently conducted a gallery apprenticeship where she helped with the curation of the Indigenous Voices of the Carolinas exhibition. The exhibition, which will run through December 8 in the Bank of America and Loevner Galleries of the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, features art by and about Indigenous Peoples from the Lumbee, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Catawba, Coharie, and Haliwa-Saponi tribal nations.

“Through this experience, I was excited to discover that curation and gallery shows can be a way to explore and showcase voices of marginalized populations both in Charlotte and beyond,” said Bridgwood. “Dr. Siu Challons-Lipton introduced me to every step of a show’s process from ideation to development to hanging.”

