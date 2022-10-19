UNC Charlotte Orchestra Crossing The Line To Freedom

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and the UNC Charlotte Department of Music present Crossing the Line to Freedom: The UNC Charlotte Orchestra Performs Music by Florence Price, Nkeiru Okoye, and George Walker as part of the museum’s Wednesday Night Live series on October 26, 2022 – 6:30 PM. Guest performers Mahari Freeman and Erika Rush ’22 join the Orchestra and conductor Dr. Alan Yamamoto for an evening of music and poetry by African American artists. At the centerpiece are four “Songs of Harriet Tubman” by the contemporary composer Nkeiru Okoye. A public conversation with the performers will follow.

