Early Voting Begins Tomorrow At UNC Charlotte

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5. UNC Charlotte’s Cone University Center, Room 111, is an early voting site at which students, faculty, staff and members of the public, who are already registered to vote in Mecklenburg County, can cast their ballots.

If you are registering to vote or updating your registration onsite during early voting, consider the following:

Live on campus? Simply show your housing account and student ID to the election official.

Live off campus? Show your student ID and proof of residency, which includes a utility bill, lease, North Carolina driver’s license or any other government issued photo ID or document that shows your current address and name.

49er Democracy Experience

For the UNC Charlotte community, the 49er Democracy Experience offers a dynamic, nonpartisan platform for learning about and engaging in civic life. The 49er Democracy Experience involves students in local, state and national elections through voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. It is made up of a committee of stakeholders from across campus whose members develop the University’s strategic approach to campuswide student voting initiatives.

