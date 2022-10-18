JWU Graduate Wins Food Network Competition

Emily Sullivan ’19, a JWU Charlotte graduate, hopes her big win on Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout” will open doors that otherwise wouldn’t have been opened. She recently appeared on the show’s season 4 episode “Boo Hoo in the Bayou” and beat out three other chefs to take home the $10,000 prize.

“Leading up to the competition I was so nervous. I watched a ton of episodes trying to prepare like an athlete would watching game film,” Sullivan said. “I just wanted to do as much preparation as I could. Once the competition started, I got in a zone. The adrenaline was rushing, my nervousness dissipated, and I just focused on the competition. After I made it through the first round, I thought to myself – I could really win this thing.”

