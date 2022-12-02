UNC Charlotte Police & Public Safety Offers Tips On Personal Tracking Devices
Personal tracking devices are newer technology devices that are intended to be placed in or on items and track their movements — such as cell phones or keys. They are small and discreet — often difficult to notice. Their intention is for personal device tracking and safety purposes, but there is an increase nationwide in criminal activity reported through the improper use of PTDs. Here are a few tips from the Police and Public Safety Office to remain safe.