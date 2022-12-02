Associate Vice Chancellor For Human Resources Named At Charlotte

Deidra Harris-Lumpkins has been appointed associate vice chancellor for human resources and university affirmative action officer at UNC Charlotte. Harris-Lumpkins begins her duties Jan. 30, 2023, succeeding Gary Stinnett, who will retire after 26 years of service to the institution.

Harris-Lumpkins will be responsible for overseeing recruitment and employment, position classification and salary administration, employee relations, professional learning and development, benefits administration, human resources information systems and on-campus student employment. She will report directly to Rich Amon, vice chancellor of business affairs.

“We are excited to welcome Deidra Harris-Lumpkins to the University,” said Amon. “Her extensive experience in the field of human resources will be a great asset to our employees, the Division of Business Affairs and our University.”

