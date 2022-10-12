UNC Charlotte Powering North Carolina’s Tech Talent

North Carolina legislators heard first-hand how UNC Charlotte is powering the state’s technology talent during a committee session on campus.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber shared with the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Information Technology how Charlotte is supplying the talent to meet industry demands through its computer science and IT programs.

Charlotte is poised to increase enrollment in computer science and computer engineering-related fields by more than 2,000 students over the next five years through the General Assembly’s “Engineering a Smart and Secure Future for North Carolina.”

“Together, and through your support, we are powering a strong tech pipeline for North Carolina,” Gaber said. “This is a transformational investment in our campus, our students, this region and the state of North Carolina.”

MORE >>>