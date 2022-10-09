Queens University Athlete Named Swimmer Of The Week

After a dominating performance in Queens University of Charlotte’s victory over Davidson in the first home meet of the season, Matej Dusa has been named the CCSA Swimmer of the Week.

The Slovakian native has had a busy year, traveling throughout the globe representing his country in the pool at some of the most prestigious swimming competitions. Most recently, Dusa represented Slovakia at the European Swimming Championships in Rome, Italy. He has since returned for his junior season after helping lead the Royals to the seventh-consecutive Division II National Championship last season, playing a crucial part in the team’s success.

This past weekend, he picked up right where he left off. Queens’ men’s swimming team earned a 195-67 victory over Davidson this past weekend, with Dusa playing a big role in the win. He competed in a combination of three relays and individual events, grabbing victories in all three events.

