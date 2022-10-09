Queens University Charlotte Presents Gilbert And Sullivan’s Iolanthe

Queens University of Charlotte’s music, design, and communications programs collaborate to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe.

Saturday, November 12, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 13, 3:00 and 7:30pm

The Queens production will be directed by Alistair Donkin, award-winning director and former member of the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, the original theatrical company that staged Gilbert & Sullivan operas dating back to the 1870s. It is musically directed by Dr. Justin Smith, with sets designed by Professor Michael O’Neill.

MORE >>>