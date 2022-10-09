McColl School Of Business At Queens Charlotte Helps Organizations Stay Ahead With ELI

Managing the complexity of a globally connected society requires competent business leaders with the agility necessary to navigate today’s trends and emerging business challenges. Since its formation, one way the McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte has helped organizations stay ahead of the curve has been through its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) where the school delivers top-tier leadership development services to organizations in the Metro-Charlotte area and across the Carolinas.

“In today’s ever-changing world, effective leadership matters,” said Rick Mathieu, dean of the McColl School of Business. ” The McColl School’s faculty and staff, and the impact of its programs, are well known in our community. ELI helps us leverage that notoriety by providing leadership development and organizational development solutions our clients look for beyond the bounds of their own organization.”

