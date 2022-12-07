UNC Charlotte Professor Emerita Celebrates 100th Birthday In High Honor

Colleagues, alumni, friends and admirers gathered in the College of Health and Human Services Monday, Dec. 5, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Elinor Caddell, UNC Charlotte professor emerita of nursing, surprising her with the presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors. Given by the governor, the award recognizes recipients for having made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Dena Evans, director of the School of Nursing, noted, “Elinor Caddell impacted the lives of countless students, families, communities and future generations of North Carolina and beyond. Even today, at age 100, she continues to give of herself. She is a nursing trailblazer, mentor and leader.”

