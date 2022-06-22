UNC Charlotte Program To Reduce Student Equity Gap Is A National Model

UNC Charlotte’s partnership with Bank of America is supporting student success and upward mobility for the Charlotte area. The bank is investing millions of dollars to expand the bridge program for historically underrepresented students and support the creation of a Community Innovation Incubator at UNC Charlotte—Charlotte’s only public research institution. “We are grateful to Bank of America for its long-standing partnership and for continuing its commitment to UNC Charlotte and our community,” said UNCC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “By partnering, we can create a path for even more students to earn a Charlotte degree and enter the workforce ready to thrive, creating a stronger, more equitable Charlotte.”

