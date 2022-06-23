UNC Charlotte Researcher Published In New England Journal Of Medicine
An article by UNC Charlotte researcher Andrea J. Pitts and colleagues published in the world’s leading medical journal details how competing interests in academic medicine can harm patient care and perpetuate structural racism. Published in early June in the New England Journal of Medicine, the article uses a case study approach to explore the tensions found in academic residency clinics, as doctors deal with dual loyalties to their patients and their academic institutions.