UNC Charlotte Proves Commitment To Winning With Lacrosse Coach Hire

Clare Short has been named the first head coach to lead the new Charlotte 49ers women’s lacrosse program. Short brings more than 10 years of experience, including the last six seasons as head coach at Queens University of Charlotte, multiple trips to the NCAA Division II Final Four and numerous regular season and tournament conference championships to the 49ers. “When we made the decision to add women’s lacrosse, it was with every intention of competing at a championship level,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “

