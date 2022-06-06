NC State Grad “Becomes The Cheese” And Wins The Roll In England

NC State University graduate, Abby Lampe, flung herself down a steep hill in the English countryside after a tumbling wheel of Double Gloucester cheese in the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition. Wearing a Wolfpack sweatshirt, she took a big lead and held on to hold off a stiff challenge at the finish line to win the coveted championship. Thousands of spectators attended the annual world famous cheese rolling spectacle and watched Lampe take the crown. Watch it.