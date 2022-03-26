UNC Charlotte Simplifies Better Corporate Engagement
To provide a comprehensive and engaging experience for UNC Charlotte’s existing corporate partners and to attract new collaborators, Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber has announced the creation of the Office of Corporate Engagement. Housed in the Office of Constituent Relations, within the Division of University Advancement, the Office of Corporate Engagement will serve as a single point of entry for companies, providing a tailored approach to help maximize and accelerate their access to UNC Charlotte.