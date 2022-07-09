UNC Charlotte Teacher Prep Program Among Best In Nation
Charlotte’s undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program has been named among the best in the nation when it comes to ensuring future elementary teachers have the essential content knowledge and skills they need to teach mathematics. The University is one of only 79 programs in the country to earn an “A+” ranking for its coursework requirements in elementary mathematics in the National Council on Teacher Quality 2022 Teacher Prep Review, earning the distinction as “exemplar.”