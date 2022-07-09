Queens University Charlotte Names New Dean

Queens University of Charlotte has named German native Nicole Becker Hoerschelmann, Ph.D., the new dean of the Knight School of Communication. Hoerschelmann served most recently as the associate dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “We are very pleased to have an outstanding educational leader take the helm of the Knight School of Communication,” said Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Nicole’s forward-thinking leadership and commitment to creating supportive and innovative learning environments will take a school already engaged in innovative practices when it comes to providing real-world opportunities and student partnerships with industry leaders throughout the region to the next level.”

