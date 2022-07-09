NC House of Representatives Speaker Appoints UNC Charlotte Trustee

North Carolina House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore recently appointed John Anderson Bailey ’94 to the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees; he will fill an unexpired one-year term, effective July 1. A restaurateur and home builder, Bailey owns Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub, an iconic mainstay in downtown Belmont, and runs Homes by John Bailey. Previously, he served as vice president of William Trotter Company in Charlotte. “John has been a consistent champion and advocate for UNC Charlotte, opening his business for alumni events and supporting our student-athletes,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “I welcome him to the Board of Trustees and am pleased to work with him as we move forward in carrying out Charlotte’s mission as North Carolina’s urban research university.”

