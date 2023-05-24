UNC Charlotte Urban Institute Publishes Results Of ATV Evaluation

A program implemented to curb firearm violence in Charlotte, Alternatives to Violence (ATV), shows promising initial results, according to an evaluation of its first year of operation.

The program was piloted in the Beatties Ford neighborhood by the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Youth Advocate Programs. The evaluation document, Alternatives to Violence Evaluation Year-One Report, prepared by program evaluators from the Urban Institute at UNC Charlotte, outlines ATV’s strengths based on collected data and offers several recommendations for sustained violence prevention.

“Investing in prevention strategies that foster supportive relationships, promote educational achievement and cultivate strong social skills and competencies is beneficial for youth,” said Urban Institute Research Associate Angelique Gaines.

“Beyond the scope of this program, it will be important for the broader community to continue to invest in historically disinvested communities like Beatties Ford to support sustained violence prevention,” said Rachel Jackson-Gordon, research associate for the Urban Institute. “We hope the work of the ATV program combined with broader city and county initiatives will foster community safety so that residents can thrive in their neighborhoods.”

