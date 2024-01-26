UNC Charlotte’s Finest: A Decade of Excellence Showcased in 10 Under Ten Awards

The future looks bright for UNC Charlotte, as its recent alumni take significant strides in their respective fields and communities. The university’s GOLD Alumni Network recently held the illustrious 10 Under Ten Awards at the Popp Martin Student Union, celebrating ten of its most outstanding alumni who’ve graduated in the last decade.

This prestigious award spotlights those who’ve not only achieved professional success but have also made meaningful contributions through community service and philanthropy. Let’s meet this year’s exceptional honorees:

Communications Prodigy and Philanthropic Marketer: Kim Baker ’17

Kim Baker, a communication studies cum laude graduate, is making waves in communications and marketing. Not just content with her professional achievements, Baker also dedicates her time to the Hospitality House of Charlotte and the College of Humanities and Earth & Social Sciences Alumni Council.

Advocate for Equity: Curtis Bobray ’13

Curtis Bobray, a psychology alum, is making a difference at Central Piedmont Community College as a senior disability services counselor. His gratitude journal, “Finding Peace,” and “The Spark: A Relationship Brand” highlight his commitment to emotional wellness. Active in his fraternity and UNC Charlotte’s Black Alumni Chapter, Bobray is a true community pillar.

Educational Innovator: Nancy Bullard ’14 M.Ed.

Nancy Bullard, an award-winning K-5 science teacher, turned to social media during the pandemic to engage her students. Her innovative approach garnered national attention, earning her a spot among TikTok’s “100 Most Prolific Female Creators.” A master’s graduate from the Cato College of Education, she’s shaping the future of science education.

ESL Champion: Emily Francis ’10, ’12, ’13 M.Ed.

Emily Francis, a Concord High School ESL teacher, brings her Guatemalan heritage and personal journey into her classroom. A three-time UNC Charlotte alumna, she’s a beacon of inspiration as a motivational speaker, author, and advisory board member.

NFL Star with a Heart: Alex Highsmith ’20

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alex Highsmith isn’t just making his mark on the field. His foundation promotes youth wellbeing, and his community initiatives, like the annual football camp, illustrate his commitment to giving back.

Champion of Adolescent Health: Hannah Javidi ’18

Hannah Javidi, a psychologist and educator, is at the forefront of adolescent sexual health. Her groundbreaking research and advocacy, especially for LGBTQ+ youth, showcase her dedication to creating safer, healthier communities.

Voice of Charlotte Sports: Walker Mehl ’15

Walker Mehl, a familiar voice in Charlotte’s sports scene, has risen through the ranks from an intern to a leading radio host. His deep dive into sports, especially through the “Locked On Hornets” podcast, keeps fans engaged and informed.

Biological Sciences Innovator: Michelle Boone Pass ’20 Ph.D.

Dr. Michelle Boone Pass, an associate teaching professor at UNC Charlotte, co-founded a global learning program connecting students across continents. Her leadership in the Department of Biological Sciences and dedication to student outreach are transforming educational experiences.

Wall Street Whiz with a Heart: Deep Patel ’19

Deep Patel’s trajectory from a risk associate to an equity finance sales analyst at Wells Fargo exemplifies his professional excellence. His establishment of a scholarship fund demonstrates his commitment to empowering future leaders in finance.

Banking Leader and Community Connector: Steven Serio ’15

Steven Serio, a vice president at Bank of America, is not just a finance expert but also a community bridge-builder. His efforts in connecting UNC Charlotte alumni and nurturing future talent highlight his dual commitment to professional and community growth.

UNC Charlotte’s 10 Under Ten Awards illuminate the remarkable achievements of its alumni, underscoring the university’s role in shaping leaders who excel both in their careers and in their communities. These ten alumni are not just success stories; they are beacons of hope and inspiration for future generations.

